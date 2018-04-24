Three men are facing several drug charges in Grande Prairie after a four-month investigation netted half a kilogram of cocaine earlier this month.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) and RCMP searched a residence in the Mountview neighbourhood on April 13, and seized 510 grams of cocaine and $20,960.

Ryan Lindgrin, 28, Brodie House, 30, and Patrick Rabbitt, 32, were arrested.

Lindgrin was charged with five counts of drug trafficking, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of possession of proceeds of crime, ALERT said. The 28-year-old, who also has outstanding warrants for drug offences out of British Columbia, is in custody and will appear in court on April 30.

House was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of proceeds of crime, ALERT said. He’s out on bail.

Rabbitt was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of proceeds of crime, ALERT said. He’s also out on bail.



The investigation began last January after police received a tip from the public.