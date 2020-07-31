EDMONTON -- RCMP say three homes were ruined but no one was hurt in a series of recent arsons in northern Alberta.

The first happened just after midnight on July 25 at a Calling Lake house on Park Drive.

A second home went on the street went up in flames shortly after the first.

A third fire happened on Cardinal Street around 6:30 a.m. four days later.

None of the homes were occupied. All three fires were intentionally set, an investigator determined.

RCMP have asked the public to immediately report any suspicious behaviour, or contact police if they have information about the fires or suspects. Athabasca RCMP can be reached at 780-675-5122 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Calling Lake is about 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.