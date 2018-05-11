Three men are facing firearm-related charges after Wetaskiwin RCMP conducted a search warrant in a trailer last Monday.

The investigation began after the Central Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Project (RCRP) found a stolen license plate on a trailer parked on a rural Ponoka property.

During the investigation, police observed two men entering the property and dropping off items before leaving.

RCMP seized a loaded firearm during the search warrant.

Shawn Phinney Matthew Burroughs, both 26 years old and from Wetaskiwin, were charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a firearm with altered serial number, RCMP said.

A third man, from Ponoka, is currently in police custody on other criminal matters, police said. He’s facing, along with Phinney, an additional offence of a firearm contrary to a weapons prohibition.

Phinney and Burroughs are scheduled to appear in court June 1.