Police in central Alberta are investigating after suspects used a truck to smash their way into a Red Deer mall Thursday morning and stole two ATMs.

Officers were called to a break-in at Parkland Mall at 4:15 a.m. Investigators determined the suspect truck had driven through one of the entrances to the mall, before stopping in the food court area where two ATMs were located.

Three male suspects were in the truck, and were seen in surveillance video lifting the cash machines into the truck.

The suspect truck then crashed through the doors of another mall entrance to escape.

Police said the driver wore a white face mask and dark coveralls with reflective stripes, the other two males wore dark hoodies and dark pants.

The truck is described as a white diesel extended cab, either a Ford F250 or F350, with significant body damage and a tie strap over the back.

The truck was last seen heading east on 67 Street.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).