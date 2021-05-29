EDMONTON -- Two people have been charged with break-and-enter by Morinville RCMP after trying to get into a property at the Pro North Industrial Park in Sturgeon County, Alta.

Officers were called to the industrial park after receiving a call of a possible break-and-enter in progress, RCMP say in a release sent Saturday.

Mounties arrested one man fleeing the scene on foot. An RCMP police dog located a second man who was hiding in the area.

Klinton Bidlock, 37, was charged with break-and-enter with intent, possession of break-and-enter tools, and mischief under $500.

RCMP say Bidlock was also arrested for two outstanding warrants out of Edmonton for incidents on Feb. 4 and 24. Some of the charges from those warrants include mischief, fraudulent concealment, and possession of stolen property above $5,000.

Thirty-year-old Daniel Mcdonald was charged with two counts of break-and-enter with intent, possession of break-and-enter tools, and mischief under $5,000.

Both men remain in police custody and are scheduled to appear in St. Albert provincial court on May 31.