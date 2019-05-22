

CTV Edmonton





A bit of local history was unearthed at Fort Edmonton Park on Wednesday morning. A time capsule buried in 1967 under the boardwalk was uncovered.

The capsule included two centennial flags, an Edmonton Journal newspaper from July 10th, 1967 and documents from the park's dedication.

“To be able to unearth all of this and see the aspirations our community had for this park and then to look out at this park and see what it is becoming around us is a very, very special time in our city,” said Mayor Don Iveson.

The items will be put on display at the park. A new time capsule will be buried at the grand re-opening of Fort Edmonton Park's expansion in 2021