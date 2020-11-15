EDMONTON -- A 3-year-old child is dead after a house fire in a rural area south of Acheson, south of Highway 16A Sunday evening.

The call came in around 6 p.m. and Parkland Fire crews responded.

All the other occupants of the home were accounted for.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends who lost a loved one tonight. It’s certainly hard on all our crews and we recognize the loss for that family,” said Parkland County Fire Chief Brian Cornforth.

A firefighter was also injured in the blaze and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Crews were able to declare the fire under control approximately 20 minutes after their arrival.

Fire investigators are on scene working to determine the cause of the blaze.