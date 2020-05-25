EDMONTON -- The tourism industry is hoping locals will fill the millions of dollars-wide gap COVID-19 will cause by the end of this summer.

Between May and August of 2019, 12,000 international travellers came to Edmonton.

Through hosting dozens of events each season, Alberta's capital has earned the nickname 'Festival City.'

But rendered festivalless this year by the pandemic, the acting CEO of Edmonton Tourism says her industry is one of the hardest hit by COVID-19.

"One of the first to get hit, with our venues being closed down and large gatherings being suspended," she said.

"Hotels are running about four or five per cent occupancy right now when traditionally they’re about 60 per cent occupancy."

Businesses are making it work however they can.

With revenue "down to zero," the owner of Big E Tours has pivoted and partnered with the city to offer guides through the Rossdale power plant.

"If things go well, we may be able to start offering those on weekends starting in July," Gary Poliquin told CTV News Edmonton.

So is River Valley Adventure Co., adding scooter tours and planning to reopen this week.

"This is our 15th anniversary in May of being open and we celebrated by being closed," said Chris Szydlowski. "So we need to get the revenue going."

But without people coming into the province, he and Poliquin are among the entrepreneurs and city encouraging Edmontonians to explore their own backyard.

"We’re anticipating it’ll be between two to three years (before) we’re back to pre-COVID numbers," Davison said.

"It’ll be a slow recovery."

With a report by CTV News Edmonton's Sarah Plowman