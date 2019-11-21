Residents and businesses in Edmonton's Strathearn neighbourhood will soon be able to use 95 Avenue again.

The road was closed between 85 Street and Connors Road in April 2019 to facilitate construction for the Valley Line LRT.

Trans Ed says the road will reopen to traffic and pedestrians on Dec. 1.

Starting on or around Dec 1, 2019, 95 Ave between 85 St and Connors Rd will be re-opening to traffic and pedestrians. Concrete pouring and installation of rail bed will continue along the track bed in the middle of the road on 95 Ave. Details here: https://t.co/qUFaqYHlTg pic.twitter.com/aRTyTLzWQI — Valley Line LRT Southeast (@yegvalleyLRT) November 20, 2019

One eastbound lane and one westbound lane will opened, with temporary signal infrastructure.

Pedestrians will be able to use the north and south sides of 95 Avenue, with crosswalks at 85 Street, 87 Street and 92 Street.

Some construction work will continue in the middle of the avenue, including concrete pouring and installation of rail bed.