EDMONTON -- Police are investigating after a crash between a train and a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the CN tracks near Range Road 12 south of Highway 16A around 5:30 p.m.

The train was not carrying any hazardous materials at the time of the crash.

Traffic in the area was rerouted for several hours after the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.