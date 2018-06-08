Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Train cars loaded with crude oil derail near Red Deer Airport
A train was derailed near the Red Deer Airport on Friday, June 8, 2018.
Published Friday, June 8, 2018 6:18PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 8, 2018 7:32PM MDT
A train derailed near the Red Deer Airport Friday afternoon, the Canadian Pacific Railway has confirmed.
The derailment happened in Springbrook, along Highway 2A and Mackenzie Road, at approximately 4:45 p.m.
Seven cars derailed in total, six of which were carrying crude oil, CP said.
No one was injured in the incident.
CP personnel are on site.