Trudeau chides Smith for pension exit debate, promises to defend stability of CPP

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Liberal government would fight any actions that threaten the stability of the Canada Pension Plan.

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's United Conservative government has launched a provincial debate on quitting the CPP and creating an Alberta-only pension plan.

    Smith says Albertans are paying in more than they're getting out the federal plan and a report the province commissioned says Alberta is entitled to more than half the assets of the $575-billion fund.

    Trudeau’s comments in a letter to Smith come a day after the Canada Pension Plan's board asserted Alberta’s messaging and public opinion survey on leaving the CPP are biased, unfair and manipulative.

    Trudeau also takes Smith to task for introducing the idea of quitting the CPP at a time of great stress, including geopolitical events and existential threats such as climate change.

    Trudeau says leaders have a duty to help Canadians deal with problems and not, in his words, "introduce even more uncertainty and instability."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.

