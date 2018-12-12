An average of two Albertans die every day from an apparent opioid poisoning, according to the latest statistics released by the province.

The Alberta Opioid Response Surveillance Report shows 523 people have died so far this year. Third quarter results, from July to Sept. show 158 people died from fentanyl-related poisonings, compared to 167 the previous quarter.

Although the report shows fentanyl-related deaths continue to rise, the increase has slowed. It also shows a significant decrease in non-fentanyl opioid deaths.

“While the plateau is good news, the fact that two people on average are still dying a day is certainly devastating news,” said Alberta’s health minister Sarah Hoffman.

“While the data shows we’re not on an incline and certainly that’s good news, for every one of those families and for everyone in the community who has lost somebody they love, a plateau doesn’t bring their child back, it doesn’t bring their dad back, it doesn’t bring their loved one back”

From Jan. to Sept. 2018, 87 per cent of deaths reported were in the larger urban municipalities like Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Grande Prairie and Fort McMurray.

Third quarter results show 59 deaths in the Edmonton zone. A map, included in the report, gives a breakdown of where the overdoses happened. Each number in a blue circle represents neighbourhood level counts.

“This is something that is impacting all communities and honestly all provinces in our country and arguably every community in North America is being impacted by this crisis,” Hoffman said.

The health minister would not speculate if the Spring budget would include any additional funding or resources to combat the problem.

“I want to say we’re continuing to work on all fronts to make sure we address this crisis.”