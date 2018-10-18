Two men were arrested in connection to the abduction of a 48-year-old woman in central Alberta Wednesday.

Aurora Rafer was kidnapped Wednesday morning and police asked for the public’s “urgent assistance to find her.”

A couple—described as older and driving a white truck— located the victim and one of two men in the area of Range Road 272 and Highway 42 in the afternoon, and drove them to a Red Deer hospital.

RCMP said they want to speak with the couple.

The names of the two kidnappers will be released when they are charged, police said.