Two charged in abduction of woman in Red Deer area
The maroon Chevrolet Avalanche was located by RCMP in the 5100 block of 38 Street.
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 5:09PM MDT
Two men were arrested in connection to the abduction of a 48-year-old woman in central Alberta Wednesday.
Aurora Rafer was kidnapped Wednesday morning and police asked for the public’s “urgent assistance to find her.”
A couple—described as older and driving a white truck— located the victim and one of two men in the area of Range Road 272 and Highway 42 in the afternoon, and drove them to a Red Deer hospital.
RCMP said they want to speak with the couple.
The names of the two kidnappers will be released when they are charged, police said.