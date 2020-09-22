EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are investigating a crash that injured two people, sending at least one to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 87 Avenue and 156 Street around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Two vehicles appeared to be driving in the same direction on 87 Avenue before the crash, according to police. One of the two vehicles hit another vehicle at the 156 Street intersection while the other vehicle fled the scene.

“We were waiting for our light to turn green and suddenly we heard a big bang,” said Franz Lehnert, who witnessed the crash. “We looked and we saw a blue car flying through the air and smashing into the light pole and then another car flying further down… with a lady in it that looked like she was in pretty bad shape.”

A woman from one of the two vehicles that had been driving down 87 Avenue was taken to hospital with serious injuries,according to police. The driver of the other car suffered a concussion but police did not say if he was taken to hospital.

EPS expect the intersection to be cleared by 11 p.m.