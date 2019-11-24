EDMONTON -- Two people were killed Sunday in a crash north of Edmonton.

Police were called to Highway 2 near Range Road 73 at 9 Mile Bridge around 12:30 p.m. for a collision involving a sedan and an SUV.

RCMP confirmed two people were killed in the crash, but could not say whether others were involved.

Police and a collision analyst are on scene to investigate, and traffic is being rerouted through the hamlets of Widewater and Wagner.

Those travelling in the area were told to expect delays for several hours.

"Road conditions are described as icy and motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible."

The scene of the crash is about 10 kilometres northwest of Slave Lake, which is about 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.