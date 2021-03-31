Advertisement
Two men in hospital after 'incident': OHS
Occupational Health and Safety is investigating after an "incident" at Finning Canada's west Edmonton yard. March 31, 2021. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Occupational Health and Safety is investigating after an "incident" at Finning Canada's west Edmonton yard Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to 104 Avenue and 180 Street after 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Finning Canada confirmed the incident.
Alberta Health Services says emergency crews transported two people to hospital, a man in his 30s in critical, life-threatening condition and a man in his 40s in serious but stable condition.
OHS says they are investigating and cannot release further details.
Finning Canada says it has started its own investigation.