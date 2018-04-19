

Kyra Markov, CTV Edmonton





An early morning fire damaged a house in south Edmonton Thursday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said firefighters were called to the home, on 40 Street and 22 Avenue at 3:20 a.m. Thursday.

Crews arrived on scene at 3:25 a.m. to find a fire at the front of the house.

10 crews responded to the blaze, which was under control at 4:23 a.m.

Acting District FIre Chief Scott Mead told CTV News that eight people in the house, including an infant, had managed to evacuate by the time crews arrived because their smoke detector had gone off.

Two people were transported to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews also evacuated a nearby home, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other houses in the area.

"There would have been a pretty dangerous explosion on the east side but the guys did an excellent job protecting that explosion, so no damage to the house on the east," said Mead. "The guys got water on the fire pretty quickly so that helped alleviate it from spreading."

Three young men lived in the basement suite, and another five people were on the main floor of the house - two lived there, and three were visiting.

"I would say the house is mostly a loss," Mead said regarding the damage.

Investigators will work to deterime a cause and damages.