Two stabbed in north Edmonton on Friday night
Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing in north Edmonton on Friday night. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 10:17PM MDT
Two people were injured after a stabbing at Maple Ridge Apartments on Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to the building at 66 Street and 134 Avenue around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a fight.
When they arrived, they found the two people with stab wounds.
Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.