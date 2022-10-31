U.S. man met and 'abused' Edmonton girl weeks before abduction, put her in trunk to cross border: prosecutors

An Oregon man "sexually abused" a 13-year-old girl in Edmonton weeks before he abducted her, smuggled her into the U.S. in his car trunk and raped her, a U.S. federal attorney alleged in court Monday.

The details emerged during a hearing Noah Madrano, 41, had regarding six federal charges he's facing. Those are in addition to eight state charges, including luring, kidnapping and rape.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges he "groomed and sexually exploited" the girl for more than a year before he travelled to Canada to meet her in May.

Madrano is alleged to have taken the girl to a hotel at that time, where he sexually abused her and video-recorded it. He then returned to the U.S.

Madrano allegedly returned to Canada a few weeks later when he abducted the girl from her school and took her to a hotel room. Prosecutors allege he forced the girl to dye her hair and continued to abuse her for several days.

He is then said to have returned to the U.S. briefly before picking the girl up again and crossing the U.S.-Canada border with her in the trunk of his car.

The girl, who cannot be named, disappeared on June 24 and was found by police and FBI agents in Oregon City, Ore., on July 2.

The federal charges include travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual contact, possession of child pornography and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Prosecutors argue Madrano should remain in custody because he is an "extreme danger to the community" and a flight risk.

Madrano is also alleged to have obtained topless photos of a different girl from Washington State. He was also attempting to lure her before her father stopped it, prosecutors said.

The prosecution also alleges that Madrano encrypted his computer to hide child pornography and stored images on a thumb drive hidden in his home. The accused attempted to have a family member retrieve the drive and smuggle it to him in jail, a prosecutor said.

A release hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, where statements from the girl's parents are expected to be read before a judge.

Madrano pleaded not guilty to all charges and a five-day jury trial has been scheduled for Dec. 13.

If convicted on the federal charges, Madrano faces a maximum life sentence in federal prison and a 15-year mandatory minimum, the FBI said in a news release.

A trial for the state charges has been scheduled for March 28.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Katie Chamberlain