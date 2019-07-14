An Edmonton Uber driver says he was kidnapped and shot by three men who tried to extort money from him.

Police were told the driver was kidnapped around 5 p.m. Saturday by three unidentified Indigenous men. He was reportedly forced from his Uber vehicle, which he had parked near 42 Avenue and 66 Street, into a 2019 Dodge Ram truck.

The victim said he was driven to various locations, including a bank in southeast Edmonton, and then shot when their extortion attempts failed.

Now injured, the Uber driver was left in the truck near 128 Avenue and 89 Street.

According to police, the kidnappers fled the area, and the victim's cries for help were heard by community members.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Edmonton Police Service is investigating. Those with information about the incident are asked to call its complaint line at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.