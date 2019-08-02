

Laine Mitchell and Diego Romero , CTV News Edmonton





The Edmonton Police Service is taking responsibility after officers and emergency services took nearly two hours to respond to an assault where a woman was left bleeding on the ground.

John Saunders was on his way to a gym at Londonderry Mall when he heard a cry for help coming from a nearby walkway. He found a woman on the ground, who he says was covered in blood.

Saunders, who has a background as a firefighter and EMT, checked the woman over before he made his first call to 911 at 5:33 a.m. He was told an ambulance would be dispatched, but because it was a possible assault, paramedics would have to wait for a police escort for safety reasons.

He called 911 two more times after the original call. Each time, the operator told him the ambulance was ready for dispatch, but still awaiting police escort.

Another man then ran to a nearby fire station asking for help, Saunders said.

Firefighters eventually arrived around 7 a.m.—90 minutes after the first call. Officers arrived at 7:22 a.m., where they found no blood in the immediate area, nor any signs of a crime in or around the complainant, according to the EPS.

The woman was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital, and she has since been released.

'An unacceptable 90-minute delay'

First-responders arrived on scene an hour and 49 minutes after the initial call. Supt. Darrin Balanik called the late response "unacceptable" and said there was a breakdown in communication with Alberta Health Services.

"We believed that EMS was attending to the victim," Balanik said. However, paramedics were parked eight blocks away waiting for police to ensure the scene is safe and secure.

“In situations where the safety of our crews is in question, our staff remains a safe distance from the scene until police deem it safe to enter," an AHS spokesperson said.

Balanik said EPS and AHS will work to improve communication to ensure this does not happen again.

Police are also conducting an internal review of policies and procedures.

"We're not perfect and we will make improvements."

Balanik invited the two Good Samaritans to the northeast division next week to thank them in person, and said he will call the victim to apologize.