Uncertainty looms over promising finish as Elks head into off-season
While an optimist may point out that the Edmonton Elks went 7-4 to close out the season after a dreadful 0-7 start, the team heads into the CFL off-season with plenty of questions.
Will interim general manager Geroy Simon and interim head coach Jarious Jackson, who replaced former coach and GM Chris Jones five games into the regular season, keep their jobs in 2025?
With McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s one-year deal now expired, and Tre Ford not under contract for 2025, who will play quarterback for going forward?
As the Elks cleaned out their lockers Monday, these questions have not been answered.
The word "interim" is almost as common with the Elks as "football." So it was only fitting that interim CEO and president Rick LeLacheur told the media that the plan is for the team to hire a permanent president first, then move onto confirming the GM and head coach positions for 2025.
The goal is to have this all in place by the Grey Cup on Nov. 17.
"We’re a week closer than we were a week ago to a new president," LeLacheur said. "It’s going to happen fairly soon. We’re in some final interviews and discussions.
“We’re going to do it the way that is normally done. We’re going to get a president, and then the president will have involvement in the general manager, and then the general manager will have involvement in the coaching staff."
Simon and Jackson took over when the team fired Jones after an 0-5 start. The team had a winning record after the change, which is encouraging for a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2019.
It’s clear they want to keep their jobs.
“It’s an exciting time,” said Jackson. "At the end of the day, you know there’s opportunity, right?
"Of course I want it to go in my favour, but, at the same time, I don’t control that. My job is to go out and try to win football games each and every week. That’s what myself and the staff try to do."
Simon said the organization needed to be stabilized before the team could build.
“There was more than just trying to win. We had to stabilize things, and try to build from there," he said. "I think we did a good job of that.
“It’s tough to wait right now, but I’m operating as if I am going to be the general manager moving forward. I’m starting to look to build this team to be a championship organization."
Whether it’s Simon or someone else, the GM’s first job will be addressing the quarterback situation. Ford is a fan favourite. The Canadian quarterback was an Elks’ first-round draft pick in 2022, but has since been bounced in and out of the starting position.
Injuries have played a role, but Jones made the decision before the 2024 season to bring in the veteran Bethel-Thompson and move Ford to the bench. Judging by the repeated calls of “we want Tre!” during Elks’ home games, it was not a decision that was unanimously supported by the fan base.
Ford got the starting job back, got hurt, and then started down the final stretch. His ability to make highlight-reel plays and scramble out what look to be sure sacks will make him a free-agent target. And, he couldn’t commit if his future lies in Edmonton or somewhere else.
"I'm not 100 per cent sure,” he said “It's not my call. I’ve got to see how the cards fall, see? I’ve got to talk to my agent and see what everybody is saying and go from there."
He said the faster the Elks get the management house in order, the more it will help the decision along.
“You need someone who is going to be making the moves, right? And that’s kind of the biggest piece, then the other pieces fall in. Everything moves forward. But I feel we’re kind of stalled right now, when you don’t know who that is.”
The team announced over the weekend that running back Justin Rankin has inked a new one-year deal after rushing for 765 yards in 11 games in his rookie season. That likely means the team will move on from running back Kevin Brown, whose contract is up and finished the season on the practice roster.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING B.C. NDP poised to win 2024 election, with judicial recounts increasingly likely
Incumbent B.C. Premier David Eby’s NDP appears poised to win the province’s nail-biting 2024 election – and could potentially retain the party’s majority, by the narrowest of margins.
'Time to clear the air': Some Liberal MPs want secret ballot vote on Trudeau's leadership
A growing number of Liberal caucus members are calling for a secret ballot vote to decide whether Justin Trudeau should step down as party leader.
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
Next CPP payment coming on Tuesday for Canadian retirees
Here's how retirees will get their funds from the federal benefit.
Ont. couple accused of human trafficking plead not guilty as complainant testifies
Marred by several delays, the trial of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney finally got underway on Monday in a Bradford courtroom, with a woman who worked and lived with the couple testifying.
Washington Post loses more than 200,000 subscriptions following non-endorsement
More than 200,000 people have cancelled subscriptions to The Washington Post since the newspaper announced its decision last week not to endorse a candidate for president, a published report said Monday.
Previously unseen photos of Prince William with his mother Diana visiting homeless charity released
Prince William has opened up about how a powerful childhood experience with his brother and late mother helped shape his work in combatting homelessness.
Google exempt from Online News Act for 5 years, must pay news outlets $100M: CRTC
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has granted Google a five-year exemption from the Online News Act, ordering it to pay $100 million to Canadian news outlets within 60 days.
'Pieces of wood': Gummy candies recalled, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
A recall has been issued for gummy candies due to pieces of wood, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Alberta income tax cut still on the table despite oil prices dip
A provincial income tax cut could be coming for Albertans, along with a reprieve at the pumps, in connection with the price of oil.
-
'Baffling': MP says Alberta minister made false claims about pandemic bill
A Liberal member of Parliament says he's baffled by the Alberta United Conservative government's response to his private member's bill about pandemic preparedness.
-
Calgary hockey community mourning loss of former Flames equipment manager
Gus Thorson, a former Flames equipment manager and prominent member of the Calgary hockey community, has died.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge food banks struggle to cope with higher demand
Food Banks Canada's annual Hunger Count report shows more Canadians than ever are resorting to food banks.
-
Deadly motorcycle crash near Medicine Hat investigated by RCMP
RCMP say a Medicine Hat man was killed in a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in southeast Alberta on Sunday evening.
-
City of Lethbridge reaches tentative agreement with 900 CUPE employees on new deal
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
Saskatoon
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
-
Here are the ridings to watch in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With multiple polls suggesting a tight race to the finish for Saskatchewan's major political parties – here are the ridings where some extra attention may be required.
-
'Life will never be the same': Sask. man fighting for life after being robbed and shot
A construction worker who was robbed, shot and left for dead last week remains in a Saskatoon hospital awaiting more surgeries.
Regina
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
-
Here are the ridings to watch in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With multiple polls suggesting a tight race to the finish for Saskatchewan's major political parties – here are the ridings where some extra attention may be required.
-
Here's where you can vote in Regina
Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver cruise ship industry reflects on record season
It’s time to kiss goodnight to cruise ship season in Vancouver. And what a season it’s been—with a record 1.32 million passengers coming through.
-
Missing 82-year-old woman’s van found on remote B.C. road
Langley RCMP have confirmed the grey Dodge Grand Caravan that a missing 82-year-old woman was last seen driving, was found on a remote service road, far from where she lives.
-
Protesters rally in effort to save trees slated for removal in Delta park
As workers arrived on Monday morning with metal fencing to section off portions of Winskill Park in Tsawwassen, a group of protestors gathered in a forested corner of the park where the City of Delta plans to cut down a stand of trees.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. NDP poised to win 2024 election, with judicial recounts increasingly likely
Incumbent B.C. Premier David Eby’s NDP appears poised to win the province’s nail-biting 2024 election – and could potentially retain the party’s majority, by the narrowest of margins.
-
Mounties say 'at least' 1 person dead after house fire on Vancouver Island
Mounties are investigating after the remains of at least one person were found following a house fire on Vancouver Island on Monday morning.
-
B.C. NDP lead grows in Juan de Fuca-Malahat after election recount
The last of three recounts in British Columbia's closely contested provincial election has concluded with B.C. NDP candidate Dana Lajeunesse still leading in the Juan de Fuca-Malahat riding.
Toronto
-
Here's how the TTC plans to keep the city moving during Taylor Swift's Toronto stay
The TTC is sharing details about how it plans to cope with the massive influx of Taylor Swift fans into Toronto’s core during the superstar’s six-show stay in the city.
-
Man shot in North York parking garage has died, say police
A 31-year-old man died in hospital over the weekend after being found critically injured in an underground parking garage in North York late last week.
-
Toronto Zoo's 'iconic' out of public's view due to 'concerning health symptoms'
An 'iconic' gorilla that has lived at the Toronto Zoo since it first opened in 1974 is experiencing health issues and will be kept from the public as he receives treatment.
Montreal
-
Montrealers aren't hanging out downtown as much as they used to: survey
A new study suggests Montrealers are going downtown less often with four in 10 saying they go less often than before the pandemic.
-
Montreal to remove city hall welcome sign that includes woman wearing hijab
Montreal's mayor says a welcome sign depicting a woman wearing a veil that adorns a lobby at city hall will be taken down in the name of secularism.
-
Ottawa will not challenge Quebec MAID law that allows advance requests
Ottawa said it will not challenge a Quebec law that allows people to request medical assistance in dying (MAID) in advance.
Atlantic
-
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
-
Saint John police search for man wanted in connection with shooting
The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a shooting incident in the city over the weekend.
-
Halifax police investigating break-ins of more than 25 cars in parking garages
Halifax Regional Police is investigating two break-and-enters in parking garages early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Students express safety concerns after U of M dorm attack
An assault on a woman at a University of Manitoba dorm room has left students on edge.
-
Woman run over by her own car during carjacking
A Winnipeg woman is recovering after being run over by her own vehicle during a carjacking this weekend.
-
Manitoba chief electoral officer calls for legislation against disinformation
Manitoba's chief electoral officer is calling for a legal crackdown on disinformation about provincial elections, including the conduct of election officials and electronic vote-counting machines.
Ottawa
-
‘Heart of Gold’: Perth, Ont. mourns the death of a 15-year-old
Grief counsellors are at Perth and District Collegiate Institute in Perth, Ont. today, as family, friends and the community mourn the death of 15-year-old Reese Stanzel.
-
'Diamond for the community': Friends remember Brkti Berhe
Some of the people who knew Brkti Berhe, the woman killed in an Ottawa park in what police have said was femicide, are remembering her as a devoted wife, loving mother, and pillar of the community.
-
Lawyer accused of offering legal services for sexual favours ordered to pay former client $235,000
Suspended Ottawa lawyer James Bowie has been ordered to pay $235,000 in damages to a former client after he repeatedly suggested she pay for his legal services with oral sex and released personal details about her online after the allegations were reported by CTV News Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces $34.9M for Sudbury wastewater facility
Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Sudbury on Monday afternoon to make an infrastructure funding announcement at a wastewater facility.
-
Sault St. Marie, Ont., landlord found to have violated rights of tenant with a disability
A landlord in Sault Ste. Marie discriminated against a man who is deaf and has limited sight, the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled.
-
Pair busted trying to use fake money to purchase machinery in Nipissing First Nation
Two people were busted in Nipissing First Nation trying to use fake money to buy machinery, Anishinabek Police Service says.
Barrie
-
Priced out of rental market, Midland senior lives in her shed
A Midland senior has resorted to living in her shed out of desperation
-
Small community reeling amid homicide investigation in Huntsville
Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has not confirmed the identities of three people found dead inside a home in Huntsville as the community is left reeling.
-
Ont. couple accused of human trafficking plead not guilty as complainant testifies
Marred by several delays, the trial of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney finally got underway on Monday in a Bradford courtroom, with a woman who worked and lived with the couple testifying.
Kitchener
-
'Ideology' remains significant factor in Villalba-Aleman terrorism charge
What role does ideology play in the sentencing of the man who pleaded guilty to four charges in an attack at the University of Waterloo?
-
Guelph Police dedicating more resources to downtown public safety initiative
The Guelph Police Service is planning to dedicate more resources to ensuring public safety in the city’s downtown area as part of an ongoing initiative.
-
Guelph, Ont. charitable bike repairs halted due to bylaw complaint
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
London
-
Families scramble as retirement home at centre of fraud investigation announces closure
An Oxford County retirement residence at the centre of a fraud investigation has announced it will be closing its doors next month, leaving residents and their families with just a couple of weeks to find alternate accommodations.
-
Projected tax hike for London's 2025 budget comes in short of initial projections
According to a statement from the city on Monday, the projected tax increase for 2025 has come in at 7.4 per cent, which is down form the initial projection of 8.7 per cent.
-
Five injured in two vehicle crash in Huron County
A pickup truck and car collided in the Huron County village of Nile this afternoon, sending as many as five people to hospital.
Windsor
-
Police hoping to identify two suspects after homicide on Highland Avenue
Windsor police officers are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects related to the death of a 69-year-old man in south-central Windsor.
-
‘This is a taboo topic’: Milk dumping under the microscope
A new study estimates $14 billion in milk has “disappeared” from Canada between 2012 and 2021.
-
Food bank operators calling on government to step up
With more and more people turning to food banks for help, operators in Windsor-Essex are looking for a government intervention.