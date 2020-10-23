EDMONTON -- The University of Alberta will require everyone to wear non-medical face masks inside.

Effective Monday, staff, students and visitors must wear face coverings in all indoor common spaces, including classrooms, labs, common areas in residences and meeting rooms, the school said online.

Exceptions include single-user spaces, when eating or drinking, outdoor areas, children under the age of two and people who are unable to put a mask on without help.

Non-compliance is subject to the University of Alberta’s Code of Student Behaviour.