Valley Line Southeast LRT delayed again after cracks discovered on piers

The Valley Line Southeast LRT will not open this summer as planned.

The CEO of TransEd announced at Davies Station on Wednesday cracks had been found on three concrete piers that support the elevated tracks.

After further investigation, the company found a total of 18 piers that "may require strengthening."

"This issue will unfortunately delay the service commencement," TransEd CEO Ronald Joncas said. "We understand the disappointment and frustration…we were all anticipating and getting ready for the opening of the Valley Line Southeast LRT this summer. Sadly, this will not be possible.

"Once our engineering have completed the design to strengthen the pier and our construction experts have determined the additional construction work required, we will be in a better position to announce the target service commencement date."

The CEO said he's disappointed and apologized to Edmontonians.

Joncas added there's no risk to the public and that it's safe to walk and drive under elevated sections along the LRT route.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and City of Edmonton officials will hold a news conference about the latest delays at 12:30 p.m.

