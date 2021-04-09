EDMONTON -- From the end of March to mid-April, and now the start of June: The Vincent Van Gogh exhibit at the Edmonton Expo Centre has been postponed once again due to the large spike of COVID-19 cases.

Imagine Van Gogh is now scheduled to run from June 2 until July 4.

It was originally meant to open on March 27 and then on April 15, but the Alberta government increased COVID-19 restrictions last Tuesday as variant infections become the predominant strain in the province.

"We are committed to opening in Edmonton," an Expo Centre spokesperson said.

April 15-May 9 tickets will be valid for the new dates and guests can choose to get a refund if they can't go anymore, the Expo Centre said.

People who bought tickets for March 27-April 14 will be contacted with more information on how to exchange their tickets or get a refund.