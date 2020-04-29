EDMONTON -- Police are turning to the public for help to find two patients who reportedly ran away from Alberta Hospital in Edmonton.

Reyhan Jones, 40, and Bailey Gabriel, 30, were reportedly on a supervised walk on the hospital grounds Tuesday morning when they left the group and got into a waiting grey SUV.

Both require medication and there are concerns for their wellbeing.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, they are considered to be violent and dangerous and should not be approached.

Gabriel, who is also known to use the last name Armstrong, is described as:

White female

5'1" tall, approximately 145 pounds

Dyed red shoulder-length hair

Wears glasses

Last seen wearing black sweat pants, a red long-sleeve shirt, black zip-up sweater and black shoes.

Jones is described as:

White male

6'2" tall, approximately 240 pounds

Clean-shaven head and facial hair

Last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage t-shirt, a black zip-up jacket, an army green ball cap and black shoes.

Investigators believe the pair is likely in the Edmonton or Spruce Grove area, and there is a possibility that they may travel to the Grande Prairie area.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or by dialing #377 on your mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.