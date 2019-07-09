Reports of a new criminal investigation of an arrest caught on video are misleading, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

The EPS's Professional Standards Branch started a criminal investigation immediately, followed by a Police Service Regulation investigation, which is undertaken on an as-needed basis.

In the video taken on June 11, officers are seen converging on a suspect. One officer can be seen kicking the man. He’s also pushed into the wall while confined.

The Director of Law Enforcement was notified shortly after the incident and determined the matter should be left with EPS.

The officer being investigated was moved to non-patrol duties once the investigation began, police said.

On June 18, police said Kyle Parkhurst, 26, had stolen a Chevrolet Colorado downtown. He was stopped by police and arrested in a parking lot in the area of 106 Street and 99 Avenue.

Parkhurst, who suffered minor injuries during the arrest, is facing seven charges, including flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.