EDMONTON -- Police are issuing a release about a violent offender in the Edmonton area.

Tristan Thom was recently released and is not bound by any conditions or court orders.

The Edmonton Police Service believes he poses a significant risk of harm to the community.

According to a news release, Thom is capable of extreme violence, especially when under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and may resort to violence if he’s challenged or perceives that he is being disrespected.

Thom, 22, is 5’10”, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Thom can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.