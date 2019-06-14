

CTV News Edmonton





Police have issued a warning about a violent offender who has been released in Edmonton. They say they have grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence while in the community.

Paul Egotak, 29, is described as 5’3”, 134 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Edmonton Police Service says they’re seeking a recognizance order on him, and he will be monitored by the Behavioural Assessment Unit.

Egotak must follow a number of court conditions including:

He must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

He shall not purchase, possess or consume any alcoholic beverages. He shall not consume or possess any drug listed in the schedules of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, including cannabis, any prescription drugs not prescribed to him, or any other intoxicating substances.

He shall not be in any licensed premises other than a dining room for the sole purpose of having a meal. He shall not attend at any liquor store.

He shall not possess any drug paraphernalia such as crack or marijuana pipes, self-made pipes of any kind, e cigarettes, bongs, water pipes, cigarette papers, or syringes.

He must not travel out of the City of Edmonton without written approval of his Supervisor.

He is not to be in possession of weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant for the sole purpose of consuming a meal), bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons whether homemade or otherwise.

Anyone who has information that Egotak may have breached these conditions is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.