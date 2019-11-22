EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have issued arrest warrants for a high risk offender who has allegedly breached conditions of his court ordered release.

Paul Michael Egotak, 29, is considered by police to be a violent offender, especially if he is under the influence of substances, and should not be approached.

He is wanted for breach of four counts of recognizance and four counts of breach of a peace bond.

Police issued a warning when Egotak was released back in June, saying they had grounds to believe he would reoffend.

Egotak is described as 5’3”, 134 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.