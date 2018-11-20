

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police are warning the public that a convicted violent and sexual offender who will be living in the Edmonton area is considered likely to reoffend.

According to police, Gregory Ottertail, 40, has been violent towards people he knows and others who were strangers. He has also been violent with intimate partners, including one female acquaintance who he sexually assaulted.

Edmonton Police Service said it has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another offence while living in the community.

Currently, he is not subject to any court-related conditions.