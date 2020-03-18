EDMONTON -- Police are warning the public about a convicted violent and sexual offender now living in the Edmonton area.

Said Mohamed Abdulkadir is no longer subject to conditions or any form of supervision, but remains a significant threat to the public, police said.

The 26-year-old sexually assaulted a pre-teen girl that he didn't know, and police believe he could commit another similar violent crime.

Abdulkadir is 5'9", weighs 145 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say the release of this information is not intended to encourage people to take vigilante action, but to take precautionary measures.