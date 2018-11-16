The publisher for local newspaper VUE Weekly is ending its run at the end of the month, following years of declining support.

In a statement issued to CTV News Friday, Postvue Publishing director Robert Doull said support for the paper had declined in recent years.

“We decided that we would cease publication now, rather than face another year of diminishing resources.”

The publisher said the weekly paper will cease publishing at the end of November, but certain elements from VUE Weekly would live on.

Special publications including Hot Summer Guide, Cool Winter Guide and Ultimate Summer Festival Guide, the Best of Edmonton and the Golden Fork Awards would continue under the St. Albert-based publisher Great West Newspapers.

“We are able to provide greater support to our customers than VUE was able to do on its own,” Great West president Brian Bachynski said.

“Everyone will benefit from this new arrangement. We see a strong future for all of these publications.”