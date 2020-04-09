EDMONTON -- Warm air will flood into much of Alberta as a short-lived upper ridge pushes through.

Edmonton and area gets close to average for the first time in a couple weeks.

But it won't last long. Cooler air drops back in for Friday and the weekend.

A low pressure system pushing across northern Alberta will produce some mixed precipitation.

The cold front trailing that system will slide through the Edmonton region tonight.

There's a slight risk of a few wet flurries. But, no really heavy snow is anticipated in the city.

Further west, snow develops on Friday in the foothills and will likely accumulate.

Friday will still have a high above zero. But, Saturday looks like it'll stay below zero all day.

Sunday should be right around the freezing mark.

And... I'm putting the risk of flurries back into the forecast for Easter Sunday.

Temperatures will rebound next week with highs in the 1 to 5 range early in the week and warmer for the back half.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mostly cloudy & breezy this morning.

Sunny breaks and wind easing this afternoon.

High: 8

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of flurries overnight.

9pm: 4

Friday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -2

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 0

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: 1