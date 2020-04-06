EDMONTON -- Edmonton hasn't been above zero in over a week. The last time it happened was early in the morning on March 28th.

That streak may end today with a forecast high of +1.

The cloud will move out this morning and we'll get a good amount of sunshine this afternoon.

Tomorrow is shaping up warmer AND windier. With a high of 4 degrees but gusts to 50 km/h... it may not FEEL as nice.

The mild spell continues through Wed/Thu with afternoon highs 2 to 7 degree above zero.

We'll still be cooler than average this week (average high is 9). But at least we're back above zero.

LONG Range outlook: A bit cooler for Easter weekend with highs slightly below zero Saturday and right around zero Sunday.

After that, daytime highs bounce back above zero by several degrees.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Cloudy this morning. Clearing midday.

High: 1

Tonight - Cloudy periods. Slight risk of flurries this evening.

9pm: -2

Tuesday - Partly cloudy. Windy. WNW 30 gusting to 50.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 6

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2