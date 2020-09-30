EDMONTON -- It's been an abnormally warm and dry month of September in Edmonton.

Daytime highs and lows were about a degree-and-a-half warmer than the long-term average.

This year's average high of 18.7 degrees is the fifth-warmest month of September in the past 20 years.

It's also the warmest September since 2013 (although 2017 was close).

The last time we went through an entire September without dropping below zero was 2017.

This past month had very little precipitation. Just 5 mm of rain was measured at the Blatchford weather station. That's well below the average rainfall of 42 mm.

That makes it the driest September since 2013 and it's the first time Edmonton has made it through September without snow since 2015.