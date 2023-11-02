Watch: A ride on the Valley Line Southeast LRT

Members of the media were invited for a ride on the Valley Line Southeast LRT line on Thursday, two days before it opens to riders.

The line will open to the public on Saturday, with the first train leaving the Mill Woods stop at 5:15 a.m.

The line is opening after years of delays due to absenteeism, supply shortages, cracks in 30 piers, and a large concrete mass in the North Saskatchewan River.

A formal grand opening for the line will be held in 2024.