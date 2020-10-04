EDMONTON -- The teenage girl who died after an assault on Friday night has been identified by family as Sierra Chalifoux-Thompson, 13.

Chalifoux-Thompson died in hospital after an assault in the area of 75 Street and Mount Lawn Road NW around 11 p.m. on Friday.

The Edmonton police homicide section is now investigating her death.

Her mother Angela Chalifoux sent a statement to CTV News Edmonton on Sunday about her daughter’s death.

“We are all devastated with this situation; I still haven't accepted the reality of it all. I can’t/won't. What mother could. Nobody expects this to happen. This is my biggest fear was to lose a child,” she wrote “She was my baby, our rock, she was an amazing kid so happy, and full of love. She was more than just my daughter she was kept our home balanced.”

Chalifoux said she moved to Edmonton in 2012 with Sierra and her four other children. She hoped the city would give her the chance to give her children more opportunities than a small community.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Catholic Schools confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that Chalifoux was a Grade 8 student at one of their schools.

The board will have members of its Critical Response Team at the school on Monday to support students who knew her.