EDMONTON -- Alberta’s Indigenous Relations Minister joined Treaty Six Grand Chief William Morin to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in First Nations communities across the province.

The province previously announced $30 million in funding for homeless shelters and women’s emergency shelters to address social distancing, sanitation and other Alberta Health guidelines.

The funding includes money going to the Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association, with 21 locations throughout the province.

Minister Wilson touched on a problem many Albertans are facing during the pandemic—hoarding of supplies.

"I plea to Albertans to only take what they need, and leave the rest for others," said Wilson.

"A lot of these First Nations are quite remote. We want to ensure the supply chains are there, the problem is some people were hoarding and kind of cleaned out the shelves."

Treaty Six Grand Chief William Morin joined Minister Wilson, who was pleased to see the work being down between the province and indigenous communities.

"I’m encouraged by the hour to hour and day to day communications," said Morin. "The road's not going to be easy, the health challenges are going to be great. But I don’t fear the future."

No cases have been reported on First Nations across Alberta.