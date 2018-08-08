A fatal collision in Jasper National Park has killed six people and sent several others to hospital.

The crash happened on Highway 93 in the Sunwapta Falls area, about 55 km south of Jasper at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Gagan Sidhu was driving on the highway when he first noticed a dark plume of smoke.

He said two cars were in the middle of the road and had caught on fire.

“We could see two cars just starting to burn heavy in the fire,” Sidhu said.

“We were trying to engage them and keep them alive until the services arrived. Then we had to fight the fire from the burning car because it was spreading towards the trees."

He said about a dozen other people had stopped to help, but nobody had cell service to call 911.

“We were trying to give all our efforts to save the injured and control the fire”

The initial crash killed six people; STARS said 26-year-old woman was flown to the U of A hospital in Edmonton in critical condition and AHS said another woman was taken to Seton-Jasper Healthcare Centre in stable condition.

RCMP said the crash involved “a number of vehicles,” but did not release specifics.

Second crash in area

A second collision occurred on the same highway a few hours later, at around 9:20 p.m.

AHS confirmed six people were transported to a Jasper hospital with non-critical injuries.

Highway 93 was closed between Saskatchewan River Crossing and Athabasca falls for a period of time but has since been reopened.

More to come…