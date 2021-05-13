EDMONTON -- Police are asking the public for information about a stabbing that took place in the rural area of the Ermineskin Cree Nation Wednesday morning.

RCMP say a man had been dropped off at a hospital on Wednesday around 5 a.m. in the area of Maskwacis, Alta.

STARS Air Ambulance transported the patient to a hospital in Edmonton where the man remains in stable but critical condition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.