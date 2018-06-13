A high-risk offender who’s been on the lam for more than three weeks has been arrested.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued four arrest warrants for 36-year-old Leanne Whitford – a transgender woman formerly known as Ian – after she breached her court-imposed peace bond.

Whitford was arrested Tuesday and has now been charged with obstruction and breach of recognizance.

In July 2017, police issued a warning when she was released, saying she is a convicted violent offender and is believed to be a risk to reoffend.

At the time, EPS said she will be closely monitored by its Behavioural Assessment Unit.