Weeks after arrest warrants issued, violent offender in custody
Leanne (Ian) Whitford, 36, is seen in two photos released by EPS. Supplied.
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 3:03PM MDT
A high-risk offender who’s been on the lam for more than three weeks has been arrested.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued four arrest warrants for 36-year-old Leanne Whitford – a transgender woman formerly known as Ian – after she breached her court-imposed peace bond.
Whitford was arrested Tuesday and has now been charged with obstruction and breach of recognizance.
In July 2017, police issued a warning when she was released, saying she is a convicted violent offender and is believed to be a risk to reoffend.
At the time, EPS said she will be closely monitored by its Behavioural Assessment Unit.