The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has issued arrest warrants for a high-risk offender who breached her court-imposed peace bond.

EPS is searching for 36-year-old Leanne Whitford – a transgender woman formerly known as Ian – after she failed to report to police.

Whitford is on the run and has four warrants for her arrest.

She is considered to be dangerous and should not be approached, police said. Whitford is a convicted violent offender and EPS believe she will commit another violent crime.

Whitford is known to frequent downtown Edmonton, EPS said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.