The death of a man in Wetaskiwin on Tuesday has been deemed a homicide.

The man was found dead outside a home in Wetaskiwin around 11:15 a.m.

An autopsy performed on Wednesday identified him as Daryan Lyndon John, 22, of the Kehewin Cree Nation.

Police would like to speak to anyone who might have been in contact with John on Monday or Tuesday or has information about his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.