When your brother is the local weatherman, he puts your embarrassing fall down icy stairs on TV

EDMONTON -

Many of us have slipped and taken a painful fall during Edmonton's unforgivable winters...but thankfully, they usually go unnoticed.

But Craig Edel made the mistake of sharing a video of a fall off his icy porch with his brother, CTV Morning Live's meteorologist Cory Edel.

Now his flying slippers are on TV and online. But don't worry, Craig told Cory he's OK and just has a "sore butt and ankle."

He's not the only one to wipe out on Thursday. After the early-morning freezing rain, EMS have responded to nearly 30 slips and falls, Alberta Health Services said.

The majority of the falls were likely caused by the icy conditions, AHS added.