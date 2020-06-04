EDMONTON -- A bit cooler than average in the Edmonton area today but a LOT less wind that Wednesday.

And with the sun, it'll "feel" like a decent day.

Temperatures should hit a high in the mid to upper teens and there will still be a bit of a breeze.

But, 10-15 with occasional afternoon gusts to 30 is a much calmer than yesterday's 30 gusting to 50.

Showers and periods of rain continue across NE Alberta.

We'll probably see some afternoon showers and thunderstorms pop up further west this afternoon.

In Edmonton, a couple scattered showers or thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.

They should be small in size and short-lived where they DO develop.

Temperatures jump back to the 20s Friday before cooling again this weekend.

Mid to upper teens for Saturday with some showers possible.

Rain for most, if not all of Sunday and a high in the 11-14 degree range.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers or thunderstorm this afternoon.

Wind: NW 10-15 with occasional gusts to 30 this afternoon.

High: 17

Tonight - A few clouds. Light wind.

9pm: 13

Friday - Sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Wind: SE 15-20 gusting to 30 in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Cloudy. 70% chance of rain.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 14