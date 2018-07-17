Edmonton police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred in southwest Edmonton last Friday.

Officers responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a woman near a multi-unit residence in the area of 183 Street and Lessard Road at approximately 4 p.m.

A black 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by a 61-year-old woman backed into a 90-year-old woman crossing from one sidewalk to another in front of the residence.

The victim died on scene, police said.

Alcohol, drugs or speed are not considered factors.