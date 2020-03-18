EDMONTON -- One of two women wanted for attempted murder in northern Alberta have been apprehended by police.

Bobby Fawn Auger, 30, was arrested March 16.

High Prairie RCMP are still searching for Venessia Katelynn Cardinal, 26.

Both women were wanted on warrants for attempted murder stemming from a Feb. 12 firearm complaint on the Whitefish First Nation.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Those with information about Cardinal's location is asked to contact High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3370 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.