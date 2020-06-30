EDMONTON -- A woman is in critical but stable condition after she was stabbed in northeast Edmonton early Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of 118 Avenue and 48 Street at around 12:45 a.m., according to Edmonton Police Service.

They were responding to a 911 report of a stabbing and found the injured woman when they arrived.

A person was arrested in the incident but there's no word on charges.

The stabbing remains under investigation and the victim remains in hospital, according to police.